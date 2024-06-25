Comparing Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of POET Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and Oxford Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $293,651.00 371.17 -$20.27 million ($0.49) -3.65 Oxford Instruments $536.00 million 3.43 $70.63 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Oxford Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies.

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for POET Technologies and Oxford Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oxford Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

POET Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 318.99%. Given POET Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Oxford Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -269.59% -195.01% Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

