Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $1.27. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 2,049,280 shares changing hands.
Concord Medical Services Stock Up 105.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.
