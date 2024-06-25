Concurrent Technologies Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share by the technology company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CNC stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.78 million, a PE ratio of 2,130.00 and a beta of 0.66. Concurrent Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.38).

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

