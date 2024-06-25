Concurrent Technologies Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share by the technology company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Concurrent Technologies Price Performance
CNC stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.78 million, a PE ratio of 2,130.00 and a beta of 0.66. Concurrent Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.38).
About Concurrent Technologies
