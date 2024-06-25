Contrasting Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY)

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) and Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Financial and Banco Itau Chile Spon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Financial 3.53% 2.92% 0.21% Banco Itau Chile Spon 10.54% 10.65% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Freedom Financial and Banco Itau Chile Spon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Itau Chile Spon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Banco Itau Chile Spon shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Freedom Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freedom Financial and Banco Itau Chile Spon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Financial $60.42 million 1.06 $2.32 million $0.34 28.68 Banco Itau Chile Spon $3.99 billion 0.50 $423.68 million $0.66 4.70

Banco Itau Chile Spon has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Financial. Banco Itau Chile Spon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Itau Chile Spon beats Freedom Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, and wire transfer services; business valuation, bank-at-work, and merchant services; and prestige banking services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Banco Itau Chile Spon

Banco Ita? Chile provides banking services principally in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction and retail, private, companies and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. Banco Ita? Chile, formerly known as Ita? Corpbanca, is based in Santiago, Chile.

