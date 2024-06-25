Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $9.37. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core Scientific shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 2,978,536 shares traded.
Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on Core Scientific from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,156,000.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
