CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Shares Up 7.8%

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.40. 48,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 38,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $125.68 million, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.38.
CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. CoreCard had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreCard Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.
