CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Shares Up 7.8%

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.40. 48,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 38,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $125.68 million, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.38.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. CoreCard had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreCard Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoreCard by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CoreCard by 8.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCard by 141.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in CoreCard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 305,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

