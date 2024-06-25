Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Gregory N. Henry Sells 3,982 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BASE opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $857.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

