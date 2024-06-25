Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Huw Owen Sells 2,993 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $49,474.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Huw Owen sold 7,792 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $131,217.28.

Couchbase stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $857.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.68. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth $4,504,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 918.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 107,962 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

