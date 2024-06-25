CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.38. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 23,929 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

