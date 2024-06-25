Crane Advisory LLC Acquires 4,885 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.70. 50,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.89 and a 200 day moving average of $238.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

