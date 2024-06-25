Crane Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Crane Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,306,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,346 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $74,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after purchasing an additional 486,526 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,966,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after buying an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,142,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. 5,465,167 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

