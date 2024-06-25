Crane Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.33. 1,753,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,371,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

