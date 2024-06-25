Crane Advisory LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,033 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 9.9% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.91% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $49,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,664,000 after buying an additional 2,898,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after buying an additional 2,558,097 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,307,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,343,000.

Shares of SPTS remained flat at $28.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 41,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,175. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

