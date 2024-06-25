Crane Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Crane Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,243,000. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.06. 504,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2589 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.