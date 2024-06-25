Crane Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Crane Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,243,000. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.06. 504,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
