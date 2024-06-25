Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Trading 0.1% Higher

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $8.76. 84,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Crawford & Company Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The North America Loss Adjusting segment provides claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities risk, including property, public liability, automobile liability, and marine insurances.

