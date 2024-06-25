Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -10.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.