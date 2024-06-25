Culp (CULP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect Culp to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Culp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

