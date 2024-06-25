Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CYTK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $53.90 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,915,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,915,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,234. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

