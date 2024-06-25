Daktronics (DAKT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect Daktronics to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daktronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

