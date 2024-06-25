Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $6,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $375.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Get Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.