DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $140.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $110.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,495. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in DexCom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after purchasing an additional 456,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

