Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSE:CARE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.14. 50,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 58,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.14.

Dialogue Health Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$345.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.14.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Internationally. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.