Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given “Sector perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.47) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.38) to GBX 219 ($2.78) in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 209 ($2.65).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 202.40 ($2.57) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,349.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 240.10 ($3.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 8.31.

In related news, insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £923,607.37 ($1,171,644.51). Insiders bought a total of 229 shares of company stock worth $44,766 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

