Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 29,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Hydrogen ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Direxion Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Hydrogen Economy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in businesses related to the hydrogen industry. HJEN was launched on Mar 25, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

