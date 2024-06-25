Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Down 0.6%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$49.92 and last traded at C$50.23. Approximately 22,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 51,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
