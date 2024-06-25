Doliver Advisors LP Buys New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $129.31 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.33. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

