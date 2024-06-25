Doliver Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 755.6% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $167,763,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 3.5% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.3 %
V opened at $276.17 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.29. The firm has a market cap of $505.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on V. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
