Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

NYSE DOV opened at $184.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.70. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $188.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

