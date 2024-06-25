Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (DSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 70.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Price Performance
DSM stock opened at GBX 26.54 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.80. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 64.50 ($0.82). The stock has a market cap of £12.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.50.
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Company Profile
