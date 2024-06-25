DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.98

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.60. DURECT shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 191,522 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRRX. StockNews.com raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

DURECT Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $46.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. As a group, analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in DURECT by 3,366.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 144.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 121,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

