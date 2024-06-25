Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.23. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

Eastern Platinum Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$42.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of C$21.18 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

