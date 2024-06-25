EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT) Stock Price Up 1%

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.99. 7,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 62,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Free Report) by 165.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,274 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.91% of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

