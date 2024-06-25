Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.25 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $37.58 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Electroneum alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001384 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,974,945,555 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.