Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives $28.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

EDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $552,464.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,340,000 after buying an additional 454,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,403,000 after acquiring an additional 184,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,439,000 after acquiring an additional 226,724 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,612,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,879,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

