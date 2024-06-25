Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EPAC opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $39.49.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.