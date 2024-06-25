Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPACGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EPAC opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $39.49.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.