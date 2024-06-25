Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 2.1 %
Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
