Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

