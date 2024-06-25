Entain (LON:ENT) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,089 ($13.81) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.50).

Entain Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

LON ENT opened at GBX 670 ($8.50) on Monday. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 643.40 ($8.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,414.50 ($17.94). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 742.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 842.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. The company has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 5,066 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £34,803.42 ($44,149.97). In other Entain news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.71) per share, with a total value of £34,803.42 ($44,149.97). Also, insider Ricky Sandler sold 372,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.96), for a total transaction of £2,923,473.45 ($3,708,579.79). 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

