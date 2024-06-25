Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Entegris by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Entegris by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

