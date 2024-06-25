Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Envoy Medical from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Envoy Medical Trading Up 1.7 %

COCH opened at $2.33 on Monday. Envoy Medical has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Envoy Medical will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Envoy Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

