EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $183.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.42. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,243,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.