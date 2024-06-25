Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACB)

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2028 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACB opened at $5.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $277.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.79. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth $59,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth $90,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth $166,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 219.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

