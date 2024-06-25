Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $68.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.47.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

