Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $68.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.47.
EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62.
Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.
