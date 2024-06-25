Ethereum Classic Market Cap Hits $3.46 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.43 or 0.00038241 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.46 billion and $156.28 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,271.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.03 or 0.00623497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00115592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00267447 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00048592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00073004 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,661,434 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

