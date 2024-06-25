ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.81 and last traded at $45.81. Approximately 2,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 510% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (QULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap quality stocks selected and weighted based on various fundamental factors. QULL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

