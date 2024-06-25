Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 16,860 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,939,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,534.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,038.60.

Expensify Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EXFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Expensify by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Expensify by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,931 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 570,495 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

