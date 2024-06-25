Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

