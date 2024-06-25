Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.1% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.07. 1,442,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,227,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

