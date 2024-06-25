FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $464.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FDS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $424.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $385.27 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.68 and its 200 day moving average is $448.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,187. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

