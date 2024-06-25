FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 5,895 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,638 shares of company stock valued at $115,205,996. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $498.91 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.05.

Read Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.