FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $318.00 at Evercore ISI

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $351.00 to $318.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $303.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $256.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,919 shares of company stock valued at $36,964,009. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.